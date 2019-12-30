Rwanda: Cm Kabera, 17-Year-Old Uwase Crowned National Chess Champions

30 December 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By James Karuhanga

Candidate Master (CM) Godfrey Kabera and 17-year-old Sandrine Uwase have been crowned 2019 male and female national chess champions, respectively.

Kabera had to overcome Ben Tom Zimurinda in the final round 8 game on Sunday evening to ensure he wins a trophy and the coveted title. Earlier, the CM had maintained his lead after trouncing then reigning champion Joseph Nzabanita in the open section's round 7.

The 2019 National Chess Championship started last Thursday and concluded Sunday night at Onomo Hotel, in Kigali.

Kabera clinched the title courtesy of a tiebreak advantage as he was level with 19-year-old Rongin Munyurangabo at 6.5 points.

Munyurangabo edged Eugene Mugema Kagabo in round 7 before collecting a free point without moving a piece after his round 8 opponent Nzabanita failed to turn up for the match.

In round 6, Munyurangabo faced Kabera while Murara (playing black) played Ben Tom Zimurinda, and the unbelievable happened. Murara lost, for the second time. But Kabera was also unable to squeeze out a win in what appeared to be a winnable Rook and pawn endgame duel as he shared the spoils with Munyurangabo.

The chances of retaining the title for Nzabanita were in the balance after just three rounds despite starting the championship defence with a win over Kagabo on Thursday. He lost to Murara in his second round encounter and did not show up in round 3 on Friday. However, he beat Florent Niyongira in round 4.

The now-former champion finished the four-day championship with 4 points out of a possible eight, having lost twice and failed to show up for two more matches.

In the women's category, Sandrine Uwase, 17, retained the championship for a record third year in a row after winning all her five games in the competition.

jkaruhanga@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/KarhangaJames

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.