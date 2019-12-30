Rwanda: Cm Kabera, 17-Year-Old Uwase Crowned National Chess Champions

Candidate Master (CM) Godfrey Kabera and 17-year-old Sandrine Uwase have been crowned 2019 male and female national chess champions, respectively.

Kabera had to overcome Ben Tom Zimurinda in the final round 8 game on Sunday evening to ensure he wins a trophy and the coveted title. Earlier, the CM had maintained his lead after trouncing then reigning champion Joseph Nzabanita in the open section's round 7.

The 2019 National Chess Championship started last Thursday and concluded Sunday night at Onomo Hotel, in Kigali.

Kabera clinched the title courtesy of a tiebreak advantage as he was level with 19-year-old Rongin Munyurangabo at 6.5 points.

Munyurangabo edged Eugene Mugema Kagabo in round 7 before collecting a free point without moving a piece after his round 8 opponent Nzabanita failed to turn up for the match.

In round 6, Munyurangabo faced Kabera while Murara (playing black) played Ben Tom Zimurinda, and the unbelievable happened. Murara lost, for the second time. But Kabera was also unable to squeeze out a win in what appeared to be a winnable Rook and pawn endgame duel as he shared the spoils with Munyurangabo.

The chances of retaining the title for Nzabanita were in the balance after just three rounds despite starting the championship defence with a win over Kagabo on Thursday. He lost to Murara in his second round encounter and did not show up in round 3 on Friday. However, he beat Florent Niyongira in round 4.

The now-former champion finished the four-day championship with 4 points out of a possible eight, having lost twice and failed to show up for two more matches.

In the women's category, Sandrine Uwase, 17, retained the championship for a record third year in a row after winning all her five games in the competition.

