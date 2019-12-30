Rwanda: Year in Review - the 10 Stories That Made Headlines in 2019

The year 2019 presented multiple challenges but also recorded big wins for Rwanda.

Despite having to deal with heavy rains and terror attacks, Rwanda's economy continued to expand with a couple of quarters registering double-digit growth.

Here are the top 10 stories that dominated the news in 2019:

New airport in the horizon

Rwanda signed a mega deal worth USD 1.3 billion with Qatar for the new international airport located in the Eastern Province. The airport, whose first phase scheduled for completion in 2022, will have a capacity of 7 million passengers.

An artistic impression of Bugesera International Airport. The first phase of the airport is expected to be complete by 2022. / Photo: Courtesy

Subsequent phases will see the passenger capacity increase.

As part of the deal, Qatar will own a 60 per cent stake in the airport.

New dawn for Rwanda-DRC ties

The Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi visited Rwanda in March highlighting a new dawn for the two countries' ties.

The bilateral relations resulted in the opening of RwandAir operations to Kinshasa and a beginning of neutralisation of many armed groups that have been operating in the eastern Congo.

Later in May, Kagame, João Lourenço of Angola and Tshisekedi signed a tripartite agreement in Kinshasa, agreeing to strengthen cooperation in the area of security.

Congolese troops have conducted operations targeting the negative elements, killing several of their leaders, including fugitive FDLR supreme commander "Lt Gen" Sylvestre Mudacumura, along with his lieutenants.

Several RNC fighters, including Captain (rtd) Charles 'Sibo' Sibomana, who's believed to be the militia group's second in command were also killed.

Many others such as RNC's top commander Major (rtd) Habib Mudathiru were arrested in a major blow to a terrorist organisation led by fugitive Kayumba Nyamwasa.

Icyerekezo satellites sent into orbit

OneWeb, a UK based global communications company, successfully sent its first six initial satellites into low-earth orbit, one of which is expected to provide broadband internet to remote schools in Rwanda.

Groupe Scolaire St Pierre Nkombo, located on Nkombo Island in the middle of Lake Kivu, will be the first beneficiary of the broadband connectivity that one of the satellites, nicknamed Icyerekezo, will provide.

Like many other rural areas, it is hard to extend standard network infrastructure, the new satellite is set to fix this challenge.

Ban on single-use plastics

Rwanda joined the list of few countries in the world to ban single-use plastics. This was yet another action toward environmental conservation. Parliament passed the draft law prohibiting the manufacture, importation, use and sale of single-use plastic items.

These include plastic bags, cups, straws, coffee stirrers, soda and water bottles, and most food packaging materials.

Enter the Kigali Arena

The year 2019 was yet another remarkable period for the sports and entertainment industry. The country unveiled the first multi-purpose sports arena. President Kagame inaugurated the magnificent 10,000-seater facility.

Kagame encouraged the youth to take advantage of the arena, which will host the NBA Africa finals in March next year.

A home for refugees from Libya

Rwanda honored its pledge of taking in 500 African migrants who had, for long, been languishing in Libyan detention centers.

In September, the country received the first batch of 66 migrants from Libya. Since then, three batches of migrants have been welcomed to Rwanda. After failed attempts to reach Europe and getting stranded in Libya, distressing revelations have shown that thousands of people from across Africa were being subjected to abuse including slavery while others were drowning in the Mediterranean Sea enroute to Europe. The refugees received in Rwanda are from the Horn of Africa, a region that includes Somalia, Eritrea, and Ethiopia.

Drink driving campaign

Rwanda National Police, this year, stepped up efforts to curb drink driving. So far, hundreds of drunk drivers have been arrested and fined, in addition to spending five days in jail.

Drunk-driving fine is set at Rwf150,000. In one night alone, over 300 drivers failed a breathalyzer test. While the campaign initially drew criticism from the hospitality sector after revelers stopped showing up at their favorite joints, many have resorted to hiring drivers for the night.

Unprecedented heavy rains

The country has been heavily battered by ruthless Mother Nature. Homes, roads have been destroyed and on Christmas night alone, 12 people lost their lives. The country's meteorology center had issued advance warning of the heavy rains, forcing officials to evacuate those living in high-risk zones.

Nearly 6,000 people living in disaster-prone areas that include steep hills and wetlands were asked to move, some forcibly as more rains were expected.

According to official statistics, from September to December 8, 2019, 2,803 houses have been destroyed by rain-related disasters. Of these, 512 were in high-risk zones.

#ConnectRwanda drive launched

The year couldn't have ended any better other than corporations and individuals coming together to make smartphone pledges to those who cannot afford to buy them.

Well, in a brilliant move, MTN Rwanda under the leadership of the female chief executive Mitwa Kaemba Ng'ambi, kicked off a challenge by making a special pledge of 1,100 smartphones to vulnerable Rwandans.

The challenge went viral, picking interest from organisations and individuals from all walks of life. Ms. Mitwa Ng'ambi challenged President Kagame, who went on pledge 1,500 'Made in Rwanda' Maraphones.

Smartphone penetration in Rwanda currently stands somewhere between 15 and 20 per cent. If more corporations and individuals maintain the momentum, it could be a chance for more unconnected Rwandans to be connected. The target is to have all the 2.4 million households connected.

Strained Uganda-Rwanda relation

Uganda's support for elements determined to destabilise Rwanda has severely damaged the relations between the two countries. Despite irrefutable evidence, Uganda has denied and continued to support groups that have inflicted terror on innocent Rwandans. Cases of Rwandans, kidnapped, tortured and some dumped at the border have frequented the news.

The maltreatment of Rwandans prompted the government to issue a travel advisory warning its citizens against traveling to the hostile neighbor.

In addition to the above big stories, a lot more made the news. There was the exodus of mayors, launching of mega projects such as the $35-million dry port and the unveiling of the locally made smartphone.

It would also be unfair not to mention the electric cars, and motorcycles that were introduced in the market or the Visit Rwanda deal with top French Football club PSG.

Overall, there is no doubt that 2019 was generally a good year. And going by what is lined up in 2020, including hosting of the Commonwealth Head of Government Meeting (CHOGM), there will be a lot more to write home about.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/Julio_Bizimungu