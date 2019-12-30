Rwanda: Catholic Faithful Construct Rwf320m Church in Musanze

30 December 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Régis Umurengezi

The Catholic faithful in Bumara Parish located in Rwaza Sector, Musanze District this weekend inaugurated a Rwf320 million church, with all funds raised by the local Christians according to officials.

The idea to build the new church was inspired by the fact that the previous one was old as it was built in the early1900s; the church was also too small to accommodate all the worshipers.

"A number of Christians would be forced to worship outside the church as it was too small and dilapidated, we were also afraid that it might collapse as it was too old; that's the main reason we came up with an idea to build a decent church," said Célestin Mbarushimana, one of the local Christians.

The foundation stone for the new church was laid in early March 2017 by Bishop Vincent Harolimana of the Ruhengeri Diocese, since then every Christian would contribute towards construction works.

"Besides contributing money, we also had to work. We had to show up every morning and at evening to assist construction activities, we contributed also through community works (Umuganda)," noted Mbarushimana.

While commissioning the newly-built church, Bishop Harolimana, who was flanked by mayors of Musanze and Gakenke districts, commended the efforts the local Christians invested in building the church on their own.

He called upon Catholics to always remain faithful Christians who obey God's Commandments and to love one another by promoting Christianity values of peace, unity and reconciliation in their respective communities.

The mayor of Musanze District, Jeannine Nuwumuremyi hailed the Catholic faithful for building the new facility in the area, saying it would strengthen Christianity.

Nuwumuremyi challenged the Christians to always actively participate in all government programmes by particularly striving "to build safer families which the Government considers the foundation of sustainable development."

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Religion
East Africa
Rwanda
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.