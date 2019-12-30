Rwanda: As Kigali Confirm Signing of Duo From Gasogi United

AS KIGALI have completed the signing of Gasogi United starlets Félix Ndekwe Bavakure and Bosco Kayitaba on a two-year deal each.

The two forwards were instrumental during Gasogi's 2018-19 stunning campaign where they won the second division championship to earn promotion to Rwanda Premier League.

"They have signed a two-year, renewable, contract," AS Kigali coach Eric Nshimiyimana confirmed in an interview with Times Sport on Sunday. "They are both quick and talented players, we are confident their arrival will add strength to the team."

This publication understands that the Peace Cup holders coughed out a sum of Rwf17.2 million on the two youngsters, of which Rwf10 million was spent on Ndekwe.

"We signed them to boost our midfield and striking departments. The team needed some boost in the two areas to improve our performance," added the former Rwanda international.

Midfielder Ndekwe had 22 months remaining on his contract with Gasogi, while Kayitaba remained with 3 years of contract.

Reports suggested that many top clubs were interested in the two youngsters but Gasogi's strong will and meeting the price tags swung the pendulum in their favour.

After the first-half of the 2019-20 topflight league, AS Kigali lie in 11th position with 17 points - the club's worst start to a new season - having only managed three victories. They trail 10th-placed Gasogi by two points.

In a separate interview, new signing Ndekwe said, "I am excited about this move. I look forward to getting onto the pitch and fight for good results with my new teammates."

AS Kigali face APR on match-day 16, on January 4, while Gasogi United will be up against reigning champions Rayon Sports the following day.

