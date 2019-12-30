Malawi: Community of Sant' Egidio Treats 640 to Christmas Lunch

30 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Community of Sant Egidio - a lay movement of the Catholic Church - on Christmas day treated over 640 underprivileged children and the elderly to a sumptuous lunch to demonstrate God's love and compassion for the poor.

Edda Mtalika squats between Makalani and an invited guest child as other Sant' Edigio members look on-Photo by Watipaso Mzungu, Nyasa Times. Children smile to a camera before enjoying their Christmas lunch courtesy of Community of Sant' Edigio of Area 25 in Lilongwe-Photo by Watipaso Mzungu, Nyasa Times

The Community of Sant Egidio's responsible [person] for St Francis Parish in Area 25 in Lilongwe, Edda Mtalika, said Christmas lunch is a traditional and annual event in the community.

Mtalika stated that Christmas lunch also demonstrates the climax of the movement's love and compassion for the underprivileged as well as the elderly who cannot independently afford a decent meal on this big day.

"We mobilised K2.8 million among our members for the procurement of foodstuffs and Christmas packs, which we donated to our esteemed invited guests at the end of sharing the meal. We annually hold these lunches to demonstrate God's love and compassion for the underprivileged children and the elders," she said.

Mtalika expressed the community's commitment to continue serving the poor by providing them with assistance where it is needed.

She reiterated the need for Christians all over Malawi to cultivate the culture of giving unconditionally to the poor and underprivileged children because "Jesus Christ lives in the poor".

"The will of God is that we should all proper through love and sharing irrespective of other considerations. God encourages us to share the little we have with the have-nots so that there's no one among us that goes hungry or naked," she said.

Mtalika added that worldwide, the community prepares special meals for prisoners, underprivileged children and the elderly to bring joy to the world as per the teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Aramson Makalani, a 94-year-old man who spoke on behalf of the elderly and children, described the Christmas lunches as unique in that they create a platform for the elderly and children to eat and dance together.

"This is not the first time I am attending a Christmas lunch. But each year, the movement introduces new and unique things to mesmerize our party and this makes every Christmas lunch very special," said Makalani.

"Most importantly, I thank God for these young Christians for preparing us meals every Christmas. It is never at all, but these youths have remained steadfast in providing for us during festive seasons. We are very grateful," he said.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
