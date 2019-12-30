Malawi: Nankhumwa Says Church True Partner in Socio-Economic Transformation

Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Kondwani Nankhumwa has said government appreciates the role church plays in the social and economic development of this country.

Nankhumwa arrives at at Mitembe CCAP accompanied by his three sons Nankhumwa asked the Church to continue spreading the message of peace. The clergy at the function Nankhumwa: embrace everybody and listen to their plight; Nankhumwa at at Mitembe CCAP Nankhumwa welcomed the new Moderator to Mulanje and advised him to embrace all the people regardless of their social, political, economic and religious extraction. Nankhumwa:Peace Among Us Nankhumwa: CCAP Church had played a very big role in socio-economic development Nankhumwa with embers of the executive committee of Poor and Concerned Persons with Albinism Nankhumwa sons donated assorted food items as Christmas gifts to the Sunday school children at the church

He was speaking at Mitembe CCAP on Sunday, December 28 2019, when he was guest of honour at induction of Reverend Wilson Biya Phiri at Mitembe Parish, which is under Mulanje Presbytery of the CCAP Blantyre Synod.

Nankhumwa, who is also Member of Parliament for the area, Mulanje Central, governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president (responsible for the South) and Leader of the House in Parliament, was accompanied by his three sons at the function.

In his remarks, the Minister thanked the CCAP Blantyre Synod for continued support to the President Peter Mutharika in his quest to develop this country and asked the Church to continue spreading the message of peace.

He said over the years the CCAP Church had played a very big role in as far as complimenting government's role of developing and uplifting the livelihood of the people was concerned.

"I will fail if I will not recognise the profound contribution the CCAP church has made in the education and health sectors as well as infrastructure development in this area.

"Our children are able to access quality education and good healthcare because of the schools and hospitals that were brought here by the early CCAP missionaries. Apart from these, this area has also benefited tremendously through the development of tourism units which are of great economic value, not only for people of Mulanje but also the rest of the country," said Nankhumwa.

He said this is the partnership that both parties ought to cherish because at the end of the day, they all serve the same constituency - the people of this country - and that if the church wins, government also wins.

Nankhumwa welcomed the new Moderator to Mulanje and advised him to embrace all the people regardless of their social, political, economic and religious extraction.

Advised Nankhumwa: "This is Mulanje, and I would like to particularly welcome you to this beautiful land. As you can see the people are beautiful and the land is also beautiful, but you must know that these people cannot think and act the same; they think differently. You will find that there are others who may be non-conformists with a different agenda from yours.

"My advice to you is that be a leader of everyone just like Jesus; embrace everybody and listen to their plight; side with afflicted and defend the vulnerable because that is what the kingdom of heaven is all about."

The theme of the induction prayers was "Peace Among Us", which was chosen to concide with this festive season when Christians celebrate the birth if Jesus Christ.

The Moderator for Mulanje Presbytery under which Mitembe CCAP Parish falls, Reverend Ernest Mpate Makaika advised the congregation to be prayerful and to adopt the just path of Jesus Christ the son of God.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the new Moderator is among the people to carry out the noble work of God and it was the duty of the congregation to make that job easier.

Blantyre Synod set aside Sunday, December 29, 2019 as a Special Day dedicated to preaching peace in all their churches in light of the volatile political climate, which has fraught the country.

The famous Ndirande Anglican Voices choir entertained the congregation with some of their best songs. Also in attendance were members of the executive committee of Poor and Concerned Persons with Albinism (PACPWA).

Later, the Minister's three sons, Mzati, Thabo and Eureka, donated assorted food items as Christmas gifts to the Sunday school children at the church