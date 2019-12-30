Malawi: North Referees Cheer Patients At Chitipa Hospital

Just as they annually do, football referees from the northern region were involved in charity work on Saturday before playing a social game and later a party in their Christmas and end of year celebrations.

Referees with parcels to present to patients Referees in the corridors of Chitipa District Hospital The two teams ready for the game

This year, the referees donated assorted items in the Paediatric and Maternity Wards at Chitipa District Hospital. The recipients were each getting a parcel containing sugar, salt, bathing and washing soap.

In the afternoon, there was a match between Chitipa Socials and Referees in which Chitipa Socials beat the referees by 4 goals to 2. Mewo Mkumbwa and Pickford Kamanga scored a goal each while James Tembo registered a brace for Chitipa Socials. Deus Nyirenda and Samuel Fuzulani scored the two goals for the referees.

Speaking to reporters after the event, chairperson for the Northern Region Referees Committee, Misheck Juba, said it was imperative to interact with patients at the hospital during this festive season.

"We felt it was necessary to interact with patients in the hospital during this festive season since the season has found them right there in hospital. We brought them a little something to cheer them and to show them that we are together although they are in hospital," Juba said.

Asked on his assessment of the northern region referees in the just ended season, Juba said membership has grown up and many referees in the region were doing a good job.

"We will have trainings for referees in all districts of the region before the next football season begins," added Juba.

Atupele Mulungu, a guardian in the Paediatric Ward, thanked the referees for the kind gesture.

"We are so happy for the gifts they have given us. We thank them for this and these gifts will make a difference during our stay here," Mulungu said.

Nurse in charge for the Paediatric Ward, Esnart Jubah, hailed the referees for their caring heart.