Malawi Police Say Geared for Post-Election Case Verdict Security

The Malawi Police Service (MPS) says is preparing to ensure that Malawi remains peaceful as the country await the decision of the Constitutional Court on the disputed presidential elections case.

Mlotha: Malawi police will ensure the country remains peaceful

Two top police officers have assured that regardless of whichever side carries the day, they will maintain peace, law and order.

Delivering a message on behalf of acting Inspector General (IG) Duncan Mwapasa during an end-of-year party for Northern Region Police, commissioner for the region Hannings Mlotha said the core duty of the law enforcers is to protect lives and property and citizenry.

"As law enforcers we will ensure that there shall be public order at all times in the country," said Mlotha.

Mlotha said whoever carries the day, the police will make sure that "the situation remains calm."

Two presidential contestants--UTM's Saulos Chilima, who is the immediate past vice-president; and Malawi Congress Party's Lazarus Chakwera--are challenging the presidential election results, alleging that the elections had various anomalies; hence, seeking nullification of the results.

The High Court sitting as a constitutional court in Lilongwe is currently analysing final submissions from all concerned parties before ruling on the case.

Speaking at another aend-of-year party for Southern Region Police, commissioner for the region Sladge Yousuf, also gave an assurance that police is ready to execute its duties professionally once the Constitutional court delivers its judgment in the elections case.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Malawi By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I need to assure the nation that the Malawi Police Service is ready to maintain law and order during this period before judgment and afterwards.

"We have put in place strategies to ensure peace prevails during this period. Malawians need not to panic because we are well prepared to carry out our Constitutional mandate in accordance with the law," he said.

The assurance by top cops comes after Malawi Defence Force (MDF) commander, General Vincent Nundwe, said the force is ready to make sure there is peace in the aftermath of the pending ruling.

"As MDF we always prepare for the worst case scenario regardless of whichever side carries the day. On that day, we will make sure that the situation remains calm. So let me assure the general public that the situation remains calm," said Nundwe.

In the aftermath of the May 21 Tripartite Elections, there has been political tension in the country with a wave of demonstrations happening that in most cases turned violent.