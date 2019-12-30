Malawi: Broadcaster Kaonga Launches His Holy Sex Book, to Translate Into Chichewa

Broadcaster-cum-author Victor Ndagha Kaonga on Sunday launched his controversial book - Holy Sexual Intercourse - at a function that took place at Sogecoa Golden Peacock Hotel in Malawi's capital, Lilongwe.

Pastors and other senior religious leaders praying for the book-Photo by Watipaso Mzungu, Nyasa Times Kaonga: I will soon be translating the book in to Chichewa-Photo by Watipaso Mzungu, Nyasa Times

Kaonga, who is also the director of the Trans World Radio (TWR) Malawi, acknowledged the mixed reactions his public has received from various quarters.

Some people have described it a taboo considering that Malawi is generally silent society where sexual and sexuality issues are not supposed and expected to be debated in public.

Nevertheless, majority of faith leaders, particularly the Pentecostal pastors, have welcomed the book, saying it brings light towards creating happy and God-fearing marriages.

Among others, the book defines intercourse and intercession and how the two correlate.

The author also wonders whether there are any differences and/or similarities between sexual intercourse and prayer.

Kaonga told participants to the launch that he would soon start translating the book into Chichewa so that mild-learned Malawians, too, can have the opportunity to read and understand issues in the publication.

"My desire is, therefore, to encourage many to view sexual intercourse as a holy thing meant for married people," he said.

Various speakers hailed Kaonga for taking a bold step to raise a flag on the culture of silence among Malawians.

In the book, the author challenges couples to attain a deeper devotion with God and love for each other. He also encourages couples to connect with God while erotically connecting with self and each other.

Kaonga said the book targets couples who are struggling in their prayer and sexual lives.

In one of the chapters, the author writes: "Sexual intercourse is a holy thing and should be taken with gratitude. But also if you use prayer as an excuse for not having sexual intercourse, then you may also be having a wrong view of prayer."

Kaonga, who studied social science at the University of Malawi's Chancellor College and a master's degree in global journalism from Orebro University in Sweden, said the 17 chapters of the book are courtesy of the author's experiences and research.

His Christian life dates back to 1990 while he served as a member of Students Christians of Malawi (Scom) at Rumphi Secondary School. At the moment, Kaonga serves as a deacon for Capital City Baptist Church in Lilongwe.