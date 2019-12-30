Malawi: MCP Top Brass Prepare Supporters for Peace

30 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) top brass on Sunday conducted political rally in Dowa preaching peace preparing its supporters for any outcome of the Constitutional Court in presidential election nullification case.

MCP MPs addressing a rally at Lumbadzi

Despite heavy downpours the Nkukula Primary School ground at Lumbadzi trading centre, hundreds of MCP loyalists turned up for the rally.

In his address, MCP director of youth Richard Chimwendo Banda said the party encourages peace and wants its supporters to be mindful of that.

"MCP believes in peace and we are urging our youths to maintain that even after court verdict," said Chimwendo Banda.

Chimwendo Banda was recently criticized for his remarks at a rally in Mponela, Dowa which some people said were inciting youths to protest violently should the election case verdict not go in favour of the party.

However, the legislator told journalists on Sunday that there was nothing wrong in what he said, saying some people misquoted him.

He said everyone has a right to attend any public court hearing.

"Some misguided individuals misquoted me, I never invited violence, " he denied.

Chimwendo Banda said MCP will defeat all deceptive machinations of darkness peacefully.

Also speaking during the rally was , Dowa South East parliamentarian, Halima Daudi said the meetings was very important in the area because it was aimed at preparing the youths to remain law abiding.

On his part, Ken Kandodo who is Deputy Director of strategic planning, said the party has planned for more political rallies aimed at reaching out to the public.

He said the idea behind the rallies is to ensure peace and calm.

And as judges are preparing their ruling, several groups have been impressing on stakeholders to prepare their supporters for any outcome. They include the Malawi Law Society (MLS), the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR), National Initiative for Civic Education (Nice) Trust, Britain and South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri, who heads the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG).

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.