Tanzania: Mkwasa Warns Simba Ahead of Derby Tie

YOUNG Africans caretaker Coach Charles Boniface Mkwasa fired a verbal warning to Simba ahead of their next year's traditional derby match saying they are a normal side which can easily be defeated.

The two oldest clubs in the country meet for the first time this season at the giant 60,000 capacity National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on January 4th, 2020, in one of the most tense derby games on the continent.

It has been a long wait for many football fans in the country to witness the big clash but from today, only seven days remains before the giants come face to face.

Yanga boosted their morale prior to the big game when they brought to an end Tanzania Prison's unbeaten record in the ongoing Mainland Premier League courtesy of a slim 1-0 win at Samora Stadium in Iringa on Friday.

The game was initially planned to be played at Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya but the venue has been temporarily closed from hosting league matches following a damaged pitch hence Samora Stadium was chosen as a neutral alternative venue.

It was Rwandan import attacker Patrick Sibomana whose left footed strike just in the 5th minute of the game was enough to hand his side crucial three points to enable the former champions jump to the third place on the league ladder.

The Jangwani Street side have now collected 21 points after ten games, whereas Tanzania Prisons are fifth on the table with 20 points after 13 matches.

Tanzania Prisons are so far the only team in league with many draws (eight) and have just won four games from 13 encounters.

At a post-match briefing, Mkwasa said their focus after stopping Tanzania Prisons is on their Monday's home game against Biashara United and thereafter, it will be a good time to focus on Simba tie.

"Let me assure Yanga fans wherever they are not to be afraid about Simba because they are just a normal team like any other club in the league and they can easily be defeated. We will do whatever necessary to win on the day," Mkwasa said.

Commenting on that day's match, Mkwasa said they had to adapt to the physical style of play applied by their opponents a thing he lauded his players for executing well.

"They (Tanzania Prisons) played a physical game and lacked skills hence it was much easy for us to fit well in their style of play but in the end, three points were much better than anything else," he said.

He however, gave credit to Tanzania Prisons, saying they are among the best teams in the country capable to maintain their fitness levels throughout the game.

His counterpart Adolph Rashard said allowing conceding an early goal was a big mistake by his side, saying it derailed them out of the game.

"I never expected to concede a goal like that. It was a painful result for us but we need to wake up for other upcoming games to do well," Rishard said.