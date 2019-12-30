Tanzania: Two Arrested in Rukwa Over Farming Inputs

POLICE in Rukwa Region are holding the Acting Regional Cooperative Union Registrar, Anosisye Mbetwa, and an agro inputs supplier, Elias Ndomba, over gross irresponsibility that led to delays in supplying agricultural inputs, leaving farmers to suffer losses.

They were arrested in response to directives by Minister for Agriculture Japhet Hasunga who was informed by farmers about the delays in obtaining the inputs, a situation that has affected their productivity.

Minister Hasunga is in Rukwa Region for a two-day working tour, during which, among other activities, he inspected companies that supply fertiliser in the region.

Addressing Marketing Cooperative Societies (AMCOS) and Ufipa Cooperative Union (UCU) leaders, he said the acting registrar will not be allowed to resume his post even if he will be acquitted by the court.

He said that Mbetwa failed to guide the UCU leaders, leading them to the signing of a doubtful contract without consulting relevant authorities, including state attorneys.

"Instead of helping UCU leaders, Mbetwa caused them to enter into an uncertain contract while he was responsible for supervising and advising them wisely," the minister said.

He noted that Ndomba, through his Eli Agrovet company, was accused of allegedly selling UCU fertilisers (DAP and Urea) above the government indicative prices.

"I'm directing the Officer Commanding District (OCD) to arrest Acting Rukwa Region Cooperative Union Registrar (Mbetwa) and Ndomba for gross irresponsibility that causes losses to framers ...I am also directing cooperative union headquarters to conduct a thorough assessment, to establish whether the UCU Chairperson Ms Malaki and UCU Board members are qualified for their posts, " the minister said.

He expressed disappointment over the state of cooperative societies at national level, saying it was awful and disheartening.

"A number of cooperative societies in the country has reached 11,303, of which 2,300 are ghost entities," he said, adding: "I also ordered the Cooperative Audit and Supervision Corporation (COASCO) to audit all cooperative societies and the results showed that of 4,312audited only 303 got clean audit documents."

Earlier, Ufipa Cooperative Union chairperson Ms Malaki briefed the minister that the union signed a contract worth over 2.9bn/- with the fertiliser supplier, Eli Ndomba, of which the AMCOS and SACCOS under the umbrella of the Union would contribute 30 per cent while the latter would contribute 70 per cent.

"And subsequently the UCU deposited to Ndomba's account over 277m/- so that the supplier could sell fertilisers above government indicative prices as DAP we got for 65,086/- per bag instead of 6,000/- likewise for Urea we got it for 62,320/- instead of 54,000/-. She said the union agreed because the farmers were in dire need of it ... but Ndomba failed to contribute his 70 per cent which caused many AMCOS and SACCOS fail to get the supply," she explained.

Many leaders from Nkasi, Sumbawanga and Kalambo districts told the minister that they had run away from their families and took brief refuge somewhere for fear of being harassed by farmers whose crops on farms had been spoilt due to lack of proper fertiliser.

Registrar Mbetwa admitted before the minister of his wrong doings against UCU, while Ndomba told the minister that contract constituted business and agreements between engaged parties.

"The signed contract between I and UCU was an agreement to which the latter agreed; that I should lend them fertilisers for which I would be refunded after six months ...on top of that I am a respected fertiliser supplier in this country and not a conman, " he insisted.