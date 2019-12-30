Tanzania: Police Carries Out Earnest Road Inspections

29 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By John Nditi in Morogoro

TRAFFIC police in Morogoro Region have conducted a special operation for drivers who violate road safety rules and regulations, those with defective automobiles, as well as arrears.

They seized 832 vehicles, in respect of which fines totaling 51m/- were collected.

This was revealed by Morogoro Regional Police Commander (RPC) Wilbroad Mutafungwa as he briefed journalists on the various efforts they made in dealing with offences and culprits in the region.

RPC Mutafungwa explained that the five day operation from December 16 to 20 led to the seizure of 832 vehicles and collection of 51,017,000/-in fines.

"Apart from seizing vehicles and collecting the fines, the traffic police also collected 44.3m/-through the Point of Sale (POS) machine," he said.

He explained that the total number of offences were 1478, covering 369 defective vehicles, plus 11 automobiles that had no plate numbers.

The RPC further explained that drivers arrested for speeding were 453, overtaking without adhering to the rules and regulations were 126; and 12 drivers that were held due to different traffic offences.

RPC Mutafungwa said that four drivers and eight motorists had been taken to court for various road offences.

He said the police, in conjunction with executives of the Tanzania Insurance Administration Authority (TIRA) conducted the searches and inspections of vehicles, brokers and insurance companies.

Plus, the police, alongside Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA) officials, also conducted an inspection on automobiles and insurance companies.

"In the inspection we arrested a man named Rajab Farijala (49), a businessman and a resident of Mafisakwa Mambi in Morogoro Municipality over suspicion of involvement in the sale of fake insurance stickers," he stated.

In the search, they inspected 261 vehicles, 28 three wheeler rickshaws (bajaj), and five insurance companies.

"Owners of automobiles found with fraudulent insurance stickers were enlightened and instructed to buy genuine ones. However, three owners and there vehicles were still being held by the Police until they paid for the genuine stickers," said RPC Mutafungwa.

