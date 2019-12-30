Kenya: Mathare United Crush Nzoia Sugar

29 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Mathare United bounced back with an impressive 4-0 win over Nzoia Sugar in a Kenyan Premier League match played at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Sunday afternoon.

After a sluggish start by both teams, the Slum Boys took the lead in the 37th minute through Clifford Alwanga, who headed in James Kinyanjui's cross from the left flank.

Daniel Otieno doubled the lead in the 52nd minute with a curved volley after Kinyanjui found him with a nice cut back on the edge of the box.

Kinyanjui made it 3-0 in the 71st minute, looping the ball beautifully past an advancing Nzoia custodian Humphrey Katasi after a good through ball by Tyson Otieno, who had come in for Clifford Alwanga in the 62nd minute.

Tyson finished the job in style two minutes later taking on two defenders before unleashing a shot that beat Katasi from inside the box.

