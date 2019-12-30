Western Sahara: Comoros' Government Decision - Unacceptable Attack On Sahrawi Republic

Moroni (Comoros) — Head of Foreign Affairs Commission of the Polisario Front M'hamed Kheddad affirmed that the decision of Comoros' government to open a consulate in the occupied city of al-Aaiun is an "unacceptable attack" on the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR).

"We have sent correspondences to the United Nation (UN) and the African Union (AU) to condemn this unacceptable attack from the Comoros," said Kheddad in an interview granted to the paper "Massiwa Comoros."

"The Sahrawi government and the Polisario Front will take all the legal, political and diplomatic measures at the level of AU and UN to oblige the Comoros' government to reconsider this unfriendly decision which serves only the Moroccan expansionist objectives to the detriment of the people of the Sahrawi Republic," he said.