Angola/Morocco: Afrocups - Petro Lose in Morocco

Luanda — Petro de Luanda lost last Saturday by 1-4 to Wydad Casablanca of Morocco for the third round match of the African Football Champion Clubs League.

Playing out of home, the Angolan team started losing from 28 minutes of the match with the goal scored by Al kaabi, the same player who scored again in 80 and 90 minutes, whereas the third goal was scored through a penalty kick, due to Yano's foul entry, who had just entered in the field.

Tony scored the goal of honor for Petro de Luanda in 68 minutes, while his teammate Wilson scored on his own goal post, at the end of the match.

It is the match of the last round, referred to group C of this continental competition.