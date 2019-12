Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's U21 soccer team drew a 1-1 game with Mauritania's at a friendly played Saturday in Nouakchott.

Tunisia's goal was scored by Yanis Sghaier (15') and of Nouakchott's by Sidi Ahmed Oueld Ahmed Abd (66').

The two teams made a goalless draw at another friendly played last Wednesday in Nouakchott.

The friendly games are part of the team's preparations for the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.