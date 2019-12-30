Somalia: US Targets Al-Shabab Militants After Deadly Mogadishu Bombing

Photo: Abdirizak Mohamud Tuuryare/AMA
Car bomb in Mogadishu
30 December 2019
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

The US airstrike came a day after a car bomb in Mogadishu killed at least 79 people. US strikes in Somalia surged after President Donald Trump declared Southern Somalia an "area of active hostilities."

A US airstrike against the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab militant group on Sunday killed at least four "terrorists," US Africa Command said in a statement.

"In coordination with the federal government of Somalia, US Africa Command conducted three airstrikes in two locations targeting al-Shabab militants in the vicinity of Qunyo Barrow and Caliyoow Barrow, Somalia, respectively, December 29," AFRICOM said.

The US strike came one day after a busy area in Somalia's capital Mogadishu was rocked by a car bomb that killed at least 79 people.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the Saturday bombing, though similar attacks are regularly carried out by al-Shabab, which aims to topple the United Nations-backed government in the African country.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed condemned the attack as a "heinous act of terror."

Surge in US air attacks

AFRICOM increased airstrikes against militant groups in the country after President Donald Trump said the southern part of the country posed a security risk.

In an April statement, AFRICOM said it had killed more than 800 people in 110 air strikes in Somalia since April 2017.

"Since al-Shabab's first external attack in 2010, the group has ruthlessly killed hundreds," said US Army Major General William Gayler, AFRICOM's director of operations. "They have attacked and killed African partners, allies, and fellow Americans."

In October 2017, the deadliest attack in the country's history left 512 people dead and around 295 injured in Mogadishu.

The al-Shabab group was forced out of Mogadishu several years ago but continues to target high-profile areas such as checkpoints and hotels. Two weeks ago, the extremist outfit attacked a hotel popular with politicians, army officers and diplomats, killing five people.

Somalia has suffered through violent conflict since 1991, after clan warlords overthrew dictator Siad Barre and then turned on each other.

In recent months, the government has claimed that the security situation has improved, with increased security personnel and surveillance.

shs/se (AFP, dpa)

More on This
Dozens Still Missing After Deadly Somalia Bombing
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Deutsche Welle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
External Relations
Conflict
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.