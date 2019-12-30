Namibia: Environment Ministry, Diaz Sign Land Lease for N$1,5 Billion Wind Farm

29 December 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

THE environment ministry has signed a land lease agreement with an independent power producer for the construction of a 44-megawatt renewable energy plant.

Independent power producer, Diaz Wind Power a subsidiary of the United Africa Group now has the land to set up its wind farm at Lüderitz.

The cost of the project was estimated at N$1,5 billion.

The environment ministry's public relations officer this week confirmed the signing of the lease agreement.

This wind project is part of NamPower's new five-year corporate strategy and business plan.

The power utility is embracing renewable power with the aim to make the country energy self-sufficient in the next five years. This means the country would reduce its energy imports, which stand at over 60%.

In a tweet on Saturday, United Africa Group chairperson, Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun, said Diaz Wind Power could now generate 44MW of clean renewable energy following the signing of the land deal.

She said: "At the cusp of the festive holiday, the long-awaited land lease agreement between Diaz Wind Power, a subsidiary of UAG (United Africa Group), and the Ministry of Environment and Tourism has been signed."

Email [email protected]

Twitter: Char_Ngatjiheue

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Environment
Southern Africa
Business
Company
Energy
Construction
Namibia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.