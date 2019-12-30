Namibia: Environment Ministry, Diaz Sign Land Lease for N$1,5 Billion Wind Farm

THE environment ministry has signed a land lease agreement with an independent power producer for the construction of a 44-megawatt renewable energy plant.

Independent power producer, Diaz Wind Power a subsidiary of the United Africa Group now has the land to set up its wind farm at Lüderitz.

The cost of the project was estimated at N$1,5 billion.

The environment ministry's public relations officer this week confirmed the signing of the lease agreement.

This wind project is part of NamPower's new five-year corporate strategy and business plan.

The power utility is embracing renewable power with the aim to make the country energy self-sufficient in the next five years. This means the country would reduce its energy imports, which stand at over 60%.

In a tweet on Saturday, United Africa Group chairperson, Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun, said Diaz Wind Power could now generate 44MW of clean renewable energy following the signing of the land deal.

She said: "At the cusp of the festive holiday, the long-awaited land lease agreement between Diaz Wind Power, a subsidiary of UAG (United Africa Group), and the Ministry of Environment and Tourism has been signed."

