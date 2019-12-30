Gambia: VP Questions Responsibility of Lawmakers

27 December 2019
The Point (Banjul)
By Ismaila Sonko

Vice President Dr. Isatou Touray has wondered whether legislators of National Assembly do know the limits of their responsibility.

"Do you know what you should be engaged in and not to be engaged in?" she asked. What is your role? She further enquired.

Vice President Dr. Touray was speaking in response to the issues raised by the members of the Assembly during the adjournment debate on Monday.

"I have heard that lot of you have been invited to Somalia in your private capacity not as National Assembly Members (NAMs), she said, adding that the minister for Foreign Affairs should have been put in picture for a due and right procedure.

VP Touray argued that being a NAM does not give one the wherewithal and grab the opportunity to go and listen to somebody and come. "I am not saying you should not advocate, but there are procedural matters and that certain governance has its own procedures," she noted.

VP Touray further said that the minister for Foreign Affairs will sensitise the National Assembly Members of their roles when it comes foreign affairs matters.

"Yes, we are in a democracy; in a democracy that has a rule based democracy procedure," she pointed out.

The VP, however, acknowledged that lawmakers have the right to visit any country but within the required procedures.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.