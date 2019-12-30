Africa: AU to Hold 33rd Ordinary Session in Ethiopia

African Union Directorate of Information and Communication has announced that the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) will take place from 21 January 2020 under the theme: Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa's Development.

"All African Heads of State and Government are expected to attend this 33rd ordinary session of the African Union owing to recent terrorist attacks in the Sahel regions and East Africa."

"The AU Summit will be hold at its Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia beginning with the 39th ordinary Session of the Permanent Representatives' Committee (PRC) that will include top Gambian diplomats stationed in the Ethiopian capital from 21 to 22 January 2020."

"Readers have to understand that the AU Permanent Representative Committee is a composition of representatives of State parties to the AU Constitutive Act, appointed to serve the permanent interest of their governments and their services are respectively paid for by the local tax payers."

According to the press release coming from the AU Directorate of Information and Communication, the Permanent Representatives' Committee deliberations is followed from 6 to 7 February 2010 with 38th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council.

The Executive Council is AU body that consists of AU Foreign Affairs Ministers, coming from all AU member countries that will sit through the 36th Ordinary Session to analyze, comment and approve the activities of the Permanent Representatives.

The climax of the 33rd Ordinary Session is the Assembly of the Heads of States and Government of the African Union of which His Excellency President Adama Barrow is expected to represent The Gambia from 9 to 10 February 2020.

The Gambia populace looks to His Excellency the President to highlight the peaceful atmosphere that exists in The Gambia between all sectors of society and The Gambia's willingness to respect rule of law and denounce terrorisms.