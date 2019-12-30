Eritrea: Western Command Development Front Activity Assessment Meeting

Barentu — Commendable development projects including ensuring potable water supply, construction and renovation of roads and bridges, enhancing agricultural produce and livestock, supporting disadvantaged families, forestation and water conservation activities have been conducted in Gash Barka region through the coordination of the Western Command Development Front, report indicated. The comment was made during an activity assessment meeting the Western Command Development Front conducted on 25 December in Barentu.

Speaking at the event, the Coordinator of the Western Command Development Front, Brig. Gen. Tekle Kiflay stated that the development activities were conducted through the participation and coordination of the public, members of the defense forces, Segen and Bidho construction companies, Crop and Livestock Corporation, line ministries and associations, PFDJ, National Service Training Center, as well as other stakeholders. Brig. Gen. Tekle also confirmed that as a result of the activities conducted the socio-economic status of residents have improved significantly.

Stating that encouraging outcome has been registered from the development activity particularly in ensuring potable water supply and forestation activities Brig. Gen. Tekle further indicated that construction of schools and other social service rendering institutions, construction and renovation of roads, forestation and environmental sanitation activities will be given priority in 2020.

At the assessment meeting, sub zonal administrations have presented annual activity reports.

Participants also called for reinforced organization capacity of the Western Command Development Front.

Finally, Mr. Abraha Garza, Governor of Gash Barka region gave a speech regarding development program for 2020 and said that focus will be given in water and soil conservation activities, reinforcing environmental health, ensuring quality of education and students' school enrolment and outcome.