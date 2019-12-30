Algeria: President Tebboune Appoints Abdelaziz Djerad Premier

28 December 2019
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

ALGIERS-New Premier Abdelaziz Djerad, who was tasked Saturday with forming a government, underlined the need to "work together in order to address socioeconomic challenges facing the country."

He has been teaching in several universities in Algeria and abroad since 1992. He has contributed to the training of many academics and government officials.

He had previously held several positions, including Director of the Ecole nationale d'administration (ENA) in Algiers from 1989 to 1992, diplomatic adviser to the President of the Republic from 1992 to 1993, and Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic (1993-1995).

He published numerous books and scientific articles on politics and international relations.

Married and father of 4 children, Abdelaziz Djerad has completed his service national from 1984 to 1986.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

