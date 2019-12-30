South Africa: Hennops River Rehabilitation to Continue in 2020 - City of Tshwane

28 December 2019
The City of Tshwane has promised the public and the business sector in Centurion that the rehabilitation of the Hennops River "will be intensified in the New Year".

Tshwane MMC for Environment and Agriculture Management Dana Wannnenburg on Saturday announced that work to curb pollution in the river would undertaken in 2020.

"The process is being managed through a task team which will continue to engage with all interested and affected parties during the course of the rehabilitation process," he said.

The condition of the river worsened following floods earlier this month which have led to untreated sewer water entering the Hennops River.

Said Wannnenburg: "It has to be emphasized that the risk is ever present upstream beyond the municipal boundary with multiple cases of overflowing sewers and partially treated effluent being discharged into the river and its tributaries."He further stated that there were also eyewitness accounts of dead ducks and fish which gave off a foul stench.

"The City wants to extend its gratitude to the volunteer community and their representatives from non-profit organizations such as the Hennops Revival, for coordinating well organised clean-up operations."

Wannnenburg said the post flood clean up yielded close to 500 bags of debris scoured by over 40 volunteers.

"These clean ups will continue in full force in the New Year. We also want to urge concerned residents to participate in such efforts and use relevant platforms to channel recommendations and suggestions."

