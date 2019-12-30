Lesotho: Hitchhiker Trying to Get to Lesotho Found With Endangered Species

28 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

A hitchhiker, who was trying to make his way to Lesotho from Kuruman in the Northern Cape, is expected to appear in court soon after being found with endangered species.

The suspect, in his 50s, was arrested after being searched by police who were patrolling along the N14 freeway.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said the suspect was found in possession of nine baby tortoises, lizard skin and Springbok horns.

"The suspect told the police upon questioning that he was en route to Lesotho. He is expected to appear before the Kuruman Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of possession of endangered species," Ramatseba said.

The cluster commander of the John Taolo Gaetsewe Major General Johan Bean, applauded members of the Kimberley Highway Patrol for their vigilance which resulted in the arrest of the suspect.

