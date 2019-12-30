Tunisia: Kasserine - Ten Members of Municipal Council of Hassi El Frid Resign

Tunis/Tunisia — Ten members of the municipal council of Hassi El Frid (Governorate of Kasserine) this week submitted a collective resignation to the governorate of the region.

The resigners justify this decision by the absence of teamwork and the obstinacy of the president and vice-president of the municipality who decide on municipal action unilaterally.

Faced with this situation, the municipality did not manage to meet the expectations of the local people, they say.

They call for the dissolution of the municipal council and the appointment of an expert to verify suspicions related to the awarding of public contracts and the implementation of projects.