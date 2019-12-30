Tunisia: Over One Million Tourists Visit Sousse During First 11 Months

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of tourists who visited the tourist zone "Sousse-El Kantaoui", from the beginning of the year until November 30, amounts to one million 219 thousand tourists.

This number is up by 14.5% compared to the same period last year when the region recorded one million 64 thousand tourists, Taoufik El Kaied, regional delegate of tourism in Sousse, told TAP.

The Russian market comes first with 209,105 tourists, an increase of 26.6%, followed by the German market with 77 thousand tourists (10%) and the French market with 53,098 tourists (15%).

The tourism indicators continue to be green in the region with an improvement also in the number of overnight stays and the occupancy rate in hotel units.

The number of overnight stays by these tourists reached during the first 11 months of the year 5.573,262 against 4.841,965 overnight stays during the same period of the past year, that is an increase of 15%, added the same source.

As regards the Maghreb market, Algerians occupy the first rank with 194,267 tourists having stayed for 680,954 nights in the hotel units of the Sousse-El Kantaoui zone.

Concerning the domestic market, 319,649 Tunisians visited the region during this period and spent 704,738 tourist overnight stays, according to the same source.