Tunisia: Over One Million Tourists Visit Sousse During First 11 Months

28 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of tourists who visited the tourist zone "Sousse-El Kantaoui", from the beginning of the year until November 30, amounts to one million 219 thousand tourists.

This number is up by 14.5% compared to the same period last year when the region recorded one million 64 thousand tourists, Taoufik El Kaied, regional delegate of tourism in Sousse, told TAP.

The Russian market comes first with 209,105 tourists, an increase of 26.6%, followed by the German market with 77 thousand tourists (10%) and the French market with 53,098 tourists (15%).

The tourism indicators continue to be green in the region with an improvement also in the number of overnight stays and the occupancy rate in hotel units.

The number of overnight stays by these tourists reached during the first 11 months of the year 5.573,262 against 4.841,965 overnight stays during the same period of the past year, that is an increase of 15%, added the same source.

As regards the Maghreb market, Algerians occupy the first rank with 194,267 tourists having stayed for 680,954 nights in the hotel units of the Sousse-El Kantaoui zone.

Concerning the domestic market, 319,649 Tunisians visited the region during this period and spent 704,738 tourist overnight stays, according to the same source.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
North Africa
Travel
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.