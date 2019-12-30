Gambia: GPA Will Continue to Honour Its Tax Obligation - MD

27 December 2019
The Point (Banjul)
By Abdoulie Nyockeh

Managing Director of Gambia Port Authority (GPA) said the Authority has been a champion of settling its tax obligation to the country's tax authority; GRA, for the past seven years and will continue to maintain the pace to provide the much needed revenue for the country.

Ousman Jobarteh said they have been consistently paying their tax obligation not only on time but even in advance.

In an interview with The Point at his office in Banjul Tuesday, Mr. Jobarteh said more than 80 percent of Gambia's import and export trade, in both volume and value pass through the port of Banjul.

He emphasized that GPA has been consistently meeting its tax obligation to GRA which has been earning the Authority awards during GRA taxpayer award nights as most tax compliant Public Enterprise of the year.

"We are always in compliance in meeting our tax obligation. Sometimes, we even make advance payments of our tax," he said.

He said GPA accounting is done based on its turnover, saying that shows how tax compliant the Authority is. "GRA has its review panel that has their criteria which means any company that receives an award has met its tax obligation."

Mr. Jobarteh used the opportunity to appeal to companies to ensure that they meet their tax obligation for national development, while assuring that GPA will continue to honour its tax obligation.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Business
Governance
Transport
Trade
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.