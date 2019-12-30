Gambia: GPA Will Continue to Honour Its Tax Obligation - MD

Managing Director of Gambia Port Authority (GPA) said the Authority has been a champion of settling its tax obligation to the country's tax authority; GRA, for the past seven years and will continue to maintain the pace to provide the much needed revenue for the country.

Ousman Jobarteh said they have been consistently paying their tax obligation not only on time but even in advance.

In an interview with The Point at his office in Banjul Tuesday, Mr. Jobarteh said more than 80 percent of Gambia's import and export trade, in both volume and value pass through the port of Banjul.

He emphasized that GPA has been consistently meeting its tax obligation to GRA which has been earning the Authority awards during GRA taxpayer award nights as most tax compliant Public Enterprise of the year.

"We are always in compliance in meeting our tax obligation. Sometimes, we even make advance payments of our tax," he said.

He said GPA accounting is done based on its turnover, saying that shows how tax compliant the Authority is. "GRA has its review panel that has their criteria which means any company that receives an award has met its tax obligation."

Mr. Jobarteh used the opportunity to appeal to companies to ensure that they meet their tax obligation for national development, while assuring that GPA will continue to honour its tax obligation.