Angola: Ramiros Center Benefits From Medicines

28 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Ramiros maternal and child center, located in the city of Belas, benefited (Friday) from various medicines delivered by the provincial governor of Luanda, Sérgio Luther Rescova Joaquim.

On the occasion, the administrator of the center, João Sebastião, thanked the offer due to the lack of medicines for patients who daily seek assistance in this place.

He said that the center also has problems of lack of running water, spending monthly about 200,000 kwanzas to acquire the product, as they have a delivery room.

Without specifying the amount attributed monthly, he considered it too bad, because it could not meet all the needs of the center, where 300 to 400 patients are consulted daily, in different specialties, although it was built only for attending children, they also serve adults.

The administrator said the center has had an surgery theater since its inauguration in 2011, but does not work due to lack of equipment and human resources, being forced to transfer patients to other hospitals in Luanda.

On his turn, the provincial governor of Luanda, Sergio Luther Rescova Joaquim, said he was aware of the situation of the center, so they inspected the facilities to closely ascertain the current situation.

