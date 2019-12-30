South Africa: Eskom Working to Ensure Electricity Supply

30 December 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

With the New Year inching closer, Eskom on Monday continued its efforts to ensure electricity supply.

"There is no load shedding expected today, as a result of a drop in demand during the holiday period and a return of some generating units to service," said the power utility.

In a statement, Eskom continued to ask customers to reduce electricity demand as a concerted collective effort can help to avoid or lessen the level of load shedding.

In addition the power utility will continue to use emergency reserves to supplement capacity if necessary while also reminding customers that as the system continues to be vulnerable and unpredictable.

It added that the possibility of load shedding remains.

As of 6:30am breakdowns were at 13 729MW.

"Our technical teams will continue to work over the holiday period to monitor the situation, carry out planned maintenance and to work at reducing unplanned breakdowns to below 9 500MW to enable us to minimise the possibility of load shedding."

Earlier this month, the power utility had implemented load shedding as a result of a shortage in generation capacity.

President Cyril Rampahosa also met with the Board and management of Eskom where he was briefed on plans to mitigate and resolve the country's electricity challenges.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.