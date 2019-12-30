Namibia: Weakening Food Security Haunts Rural Namibia

29 December 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

MOST households in rural Namibia have no food reserves left, as food security deteriorates, the agriculture ministry's Input and Household Food Security Report released on Friday has revealed.

The report noted that the weakening food security comes after failed agricultural production because of the severe and devastating drought conditions experienced last season.

"The country noted a delay in the onset of the 2019/20 rainfall [season], which subsequently caused considerable delay in cultivation activities. Most parts of the country recorded productive rainfall as from early December, as opposed to the normal start in early November," the report said.

According to the report, the lack of basal dressing fertilisers reported in the communal crop-producing regions may affect crop development and productivity, as the country recovers from the devastating drought.

"Farmers continued to lose many of their livestock as a result of the ongoing devastating drought, which is said to have claimed over 88 219 livestock between October 2018 and September 2019. The grazing condition has not yet improves and the situation was exacerbated by the delayed rainfall season. The situation is said to be more severe in the southern regions of the country where poor to no rainfall was reported since the beginning of the season," it noted.

