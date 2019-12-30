South Africa: Active Citizenry Reduces Crime On Gauteng Streets

Active citizenry is paying off in the fight against crime in different areas of Gauteng this festive season.

The Gauteng Department of Community Safety on Monday applauded the active role played by community patrollers in the fight against crime in various policing precincts this festive season.

"Given the rate of criminal activities around this season, our patroller programme becomes a useful factor in working with the police to fight crime. The Gauteng Department of Community Safety therefore welcomes and commends the role that community police forums are playing in our communities," said departmental spokesperson Ofentse Morwane.

The department said Community Policing Forums (CPFs) are important structures in the fight against crime in the province.

Over the festive season, the department has deployed about 2372 community patrollers in various hazardous locations including taxi ranks, recreational parks and malls. The patrollers are deployed alongside police officers as part of efforts to increase police visibility.

In Mamelodi, a community patroller assisted in the recovery of a stolen goods.

Patrollers have also helped recover stolen vehicles, while also having ensured the safety of pedestrians, among others.

"These achievements and many others also demonstrate that the Department's call for active citizenry in the fight against crime is bearing fruits," said Morwane, adding that CPF's as well as community patrollers are important components towards realisation of the safety of all residents.