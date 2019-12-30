South Africa: A Plea to Support Vulnerable Community Members

30 December 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Acting Gauteng Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi has urged communities to support vulnerable people.

The MEC's comments come following the death of a Ga-Rankuwa resident on Saturday.

The man was allegedly killed by a fellow resident at the Itireleng Residential Care Facility for the Disabled.

The 58-year-old man was found in a pool of blood in his room at the facility after not having showed up for breakfast.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old suspect is wanted in connection with the incident.

Lesufi expressed his condolences to the family of the man who had been residing at the facility since 2012.

"As we regret this incident, we also make a plea to families to support their relatives who are in institutions and to assist them to integrate back into their families. As government, we don't desire institutionalisation to be a permanent solution," said Lesufi.

The department is conducting an investigation into the incident.

