Botswana: Mzwinila Hands Over Project

Kanye — Washing hands with spittle might soon become a thing of the past for Kanye residents, following the completion of the North-South water carrier pipeline project that was handed over recently.

Speaking during the tour and handover of the project, Minister of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services, Mr Kefentse Mzwinila thanked Kanye residents for having waited patiently for the completion of the project.

He explained that delays delivering the project occurred as a result of designs and protracted negotiations with farm owners requesting them to give way for the P1.5 Billion worth project

. He said the design stage took a substantial length of time because they had to ensure state-of-the art technology was employed to drive water for more than 400km over a 20-year period.

"I am happy that you understood some challenges that delayed the project like designs, shortage of funds and negotiations with some farm owners along the way," he said.

Mr Mzwinila shared that when he took office in April 2018, President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi encouraged the ministry to step up the process to provide water to areas like Molepolole, Thamaga, Moshupa and Kanye where there was a dire shortage.

Be that as it may, Mr Mzwinila explained that the project would not address water shortage concerns in the Southern part of the country altogether yet.

Mr Mzwinila revealed there was still a 49 million-mega litre deficit, which could be addressed by the construction of another pipeline from Masama and one more from Dikgatlhong.The Masama project, which is planned to take 12 months to complete would provide an additional 64 million mega litres while the other would take three years to do and was expected to provide an additional 100 million mega litres.This, he said would cater for villages like Lotlhakane.

Meanwhile, Kanye South Member of Parliament Dr Lemogang Kwape advised Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) to deal with water leakages. He said about 40 per cent of the water was lost through leakages.Dr Kwape feared residents might not feel the impact of the project if water, intended for them, would still be lost through leakages.He further encouraged WUC to ensure residents only paid for the water they had used.

He raised concern that water has been scarce around Kanye yet bills were unbelievably high.

He also urged the corporation to ensure attention was now shifted to areas like Lotlhakane East, Moreane where there was acute shortage. He said water bowsers and more tanks be provided to augment water supply around Lotlhakane East while awaiting the completion of the Masama project adding that 'there is no health without water'.Member of Parliament for Kanye North, Mr Thapelo Letsholo for his part, promised Mr Mzwinila future support on issues relating to water provision to Batswana.

He also complained of high water bills and advised the government company to measure the actual water supplied against the bills.WUC chief executive officer, Mr Gaselemogwe Senai conceded that a lot of water was lost through leakages but explained that portable water networks would be upgraded under NDP 11. On the issue of water bills, he said they would treat each case on its merits.

Source : BOPA