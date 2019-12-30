Botswana: Government Addresses Poaching of Rhinoceros

Gaborone — Government has considerably stepped up efforts to address the poaching of rhinoceros in the Okavango Delta.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism, in October 2019 the ministry released a statement regarding the ongoing poaching of rhinoceros in the Okavango Delta.

At that time 9 rhinos had been killed between April 1, 2019 and October 4, 2019.

This unfortunate situation on the countries rhino population has continued with more rhinos being killed. From October 2019 to date, 13 more rhinos have been poached. This brings the number of rhinos poached since October 2018 to 31 rhinos with 23 being white rhinoceros and 8 black rhinoceros.

Therefore, government has considerably stepped up efforts to address the poaching situation with intensions leading to recovery of some horns and hunting weapons.

The statement states that, during engagement with the poachers seven casualties occurred amongst poachers who were resisting arrest.

The government would continue to do all it can to ensure the protection of this iconic species, which was reintroduced twice in Botswana.

Further, government appeal to all stakeholders including the communities and private sector to support the operations to protect this iconic species, and call upon members of the community to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities in and around the Okavango Delta to the nearest security agents.

Source : BOPA