Botswana: Government Addresses Poaching of Rhinoceros

30 December 2019
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bopa

Gaborone — Government has considerably stepped up efforts to address the poaching of rhinoceros in the Okavango Delta.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism, in October 2019 the ministry released a statement regarding the ongoing poaching of rhinoceros in the Okavango Delta.

At that time 9 rhinos had been killed between April 1, 2019 and October 4, 2019.

This unfortunate situation on the countries rhino population has continued with more rhinos being killed. From October 2019 to date, 13 more rhinos have been poached. This brings the number of rhinos poached since October 2018 to 31 rhinos with 23 being white rhinoceros and 8 black rhinoceros.

Therefore, government has considerably stepped up efforts to address the poaching situation with intensions leading to recovery of some horns and hunting weapons.

The statement states that, during engagement with the poachers seven casualties occurred amongst poachers who were resisting arrest.

The government would continue to do all it can to ensure the protection of this iconic species, which was reintroduced twice in Botswana.

Further, government appeal to all stakeholders including the communities and private sector to support the operations to protect this iconic species, and call upon members of the community to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities in and around the Okavango Delta to the nearest security agents.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Most Popular
Botswana
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Environment
Sustainable Development
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.