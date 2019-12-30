Rwanda: Kagame Receives Special Message From Museveni

30 December 2019
The Independent (Kampala)

Kigali, Rwanda — President Paul Kagame on Sunday held what the Office of the Rwanda President described as "a positive meeting" with Ambassador Adonia Ayebare, President Yoweri Museveni's Special Envoy, who traveled to Kigali with a message regarding the two countries' relationship.

Details of the message have not been released yet, but Ambassador Ayebare said, "thank you President Paul Kagame for warmly receiving me at Urugwiro village this evening where I delivered a message from President Museveni."

Ayebare is the Permanent Representative of Uganda to the United Nations.

News of the message and meeting will raise hopes of an agreement to end a year-long disagreement that has seen Rwanda close its borders.

Kagame and Museveni were once close allies but their relations have turned deeply hostile in a dispute that damaged trade between the east African neighbours.

The presidents of Rwanda and Uganda in August signed an agreement in Angola to ease months of tensions after the two leaders exchanged accusations of spying, political assassinations and meddling.

Since then, there has been slow progress on the actual return of normalcy especially the opening of the Gatuna border which the Kigali administration closed in February this year.

Delegations from Rwanda and Uganda two weeks back failed to reach an agreement and decided to refer the matters to the head of states of both countries.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Copyright © 2019 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.