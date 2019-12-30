Tanzania: Christmas Celebrations Affect Dse Activities

30 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Abduel Elinaza

DAR ES SALAAM Stock Exchange (DSE), turnover plunged three times last week because investors directed their attention and fund for Christmas celebration.

The market turnover plunged to 1.81bn/-in a week ending last Friday against 3.23bn/-of previous week. Zan Securities Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Raphael Masumbuko attributed the decline to holidays that shift investors attention from the bourse.

"Equity market turnover declined due to holidays," Mr Masumbuko said through the firm's Weekly Market Wrap-Ups issued over the weekend.

He, however, added that this week the market was heading for the better since institutions investors may come back after the Christmas.

"We expect (the bourse) to recover in the weeks ahead as foreign institutional investors look to resume their activity" the Zan Securities boss said.

During the Christmas week, TBL was a top market mover with 98.45 per cent of the total market turnover. "No price movement was recorded on any counter," the Zan weekly report.

Also total market capitalisation increased by 0.31 per cent to 17.082tri/- while the domestic market capitalization stayed the same at 9.01tri/-.

The key benchmark indices namely Tanzania share index (TSI) closed at 3,431.10 points, same as last week and All Share Index (DSEI) increased by 0.31 percent to close at 2,057.54 points .

On other hand, sector indexes such as Industrial & Allied Index (IA) closed at 4,749.95 points same as the week before.

Bank, Finance & Investment Index remained the same at 2,006.94 points and Commercial Services Index closed at 2,369.12 points, same as week before.

Last week stock market analysts predicted a Santa Claus rally for DSE after closing on green while market cap appreciated by 0.72 per cent to 17.029tri/- pushed by cross listed firms. DSEI had gained 14.61 points to close the week at 2,051.20 points following a rally on KCB Bank and grew by 3.45 per cent and 1.15 per cent respectively.

Orbit Securities said in its weekly report that the last week rally was partially offset by a decline on Kenya Airways (KQ) and JHL by 10 per cent and 1.52 per cent respectively, while NMG and USL remained constant.

On other hand, Orbit said, warned that the Santa Claus rally may be eroded further since domestic prices "have been rigid throughout December", leaving the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) and the domestic market capitalization similar to their positions since the end of November.

"Price rigidity intensified after the introduction of the new trading rules sometime during August 2019," Orbit said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
Business
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.