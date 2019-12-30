Tanzania: Christmas Celebrations Affect Dse Activities

DAR ES SALAAM Stock Exchange (DSE), turnover plunged three times last week because investors directed their attention and fund for Christmas celebration.

The market turnover plunged to 1.81bn/-in a week ending last Friday against 3.23bn/-of previous week. Zan Securities Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Raphael Masumbuko attributed the decline to holidays that shift investors attention from the bourse.

"Equity market turnover declined due to holidays," Mr Masumbuko said through the firm's Weekly Market Wrap-Ups issued over the weekend.

He, however, added that this week the market was heading for the better since institutions investors may come back after the Christmas.

"We expect (the bourse) to recover in the weeks ahead as foreign institutional investors look to resume their activity" the Zan Securities boss said.

During the Christmas week, TBL was a top market mover with 98.45 per cent of the total market turnover. "No price movement was recorded on any counter," the Zan weekly report.

Also total market capitalisation increased by 0.31 per cent to 17.082tri/- while the domestic market capitalization stayed the same at 9.01tri/-.

The key benchmark indices namely Tanzania share index (TSI) closed at 3,431.10 points, same as last week and All Share Index (DSEI) increased by 0.31 percent to close at 2,057.54 points .

On other hand, sector indexes such as Industrial & Allied Index (IA) closed at 4,749.95 points same as the week before.

Bank, Finance & Investment Index remained the same at 2,006.94 points and Commercial Services Index closed at 2,369.12 points, same as week before.

Last week stock market analysts predicted a Santa Claus rally for DSE after closing on green while market cap appreciated by 0.72 per cent to 17.029tri/- pushed by cross listed firms. DSEI had gained 14.61 points to close the week at 2,051.20 points following a rally on KCB Bank and grew by 3.45 per cent and 1.15 per cent respectively.

Orbit Securities said in its weekly report that the last week rally was partially offset by a decline on Kenya Airways (KQ) and JHL by 10 per cent and 1.52 per cent respectively, while NMG and USL remained constant.

On other hand, Orbit said, warned that the Santa Claus rally may be eroded further since domestic prices "have been rigid throughout December", leaving the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) and the domestic market capitalization similar to their positions since the end of November.

"Price rigidity intensified after the introduction of the new trading rules sometime during August 2019," Orbit said.