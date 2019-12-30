Tanzania: Regional Authorities Directed to Meet Tax Collection Targets

DODOMA Regional Commissioner (RC), Dr Binilith Mahenge, has directed the authorities to make concerted effort to meet 2019/20 regional targets in revenue collection and financing development projects.

However, he expressed his concern over a drop in revenue collection, saying if the targets were not met attaining the regional development goals would be at a crossroads.

He said this recently when officiating at the regional consultative committee (RCC), saying he didn't see miracles in the second term unless special efforts were made.

"The city has only collected 6.2 per cent of the projected 86.86bn/- or 22.7bn/- in the 2019/20 fiscal year.

This is unaccepted," said the RC. Dr Mahenge was somewhat taken aback by some district councils' slowness which he said was detrimental to the region.

"I won't tolerate this. I want to see more efforts being made in revenue collection," he insisted. The RC, however, was quick to name best performing councils as Kondoa District Council that had met its target (42 per cent), followed by Bahi (34.06 per cent).

Kongwa has so far collected 18.13 per cent and Chemba District Council has also collected 32.36 per cent of its target. "It is unfortunate that some councils collected revenue so well during the just-ended fiscal year, but not so for this fiscal year.

I am aware that they have also increased sources of revenue, yet the results are quite disappointing," he noted.

The councils that did not do well include Kongwa Town Council and Kondoa Town Council. Citing Chamwino, the RC said the host of the State House collected 761m/- or 28 per cent of its target, but had not released any cent for development projects.

Kongwa that collected 599m/- had so far released 85m/- (16 per cent) for various development projects. "We all know that a big percentage of funds collected is to be injected into development projects," he said, directing the councils to play their part.

He said Dodoma Council that collected 18.838bn/- (25 per cent) of their net target had released 15.76bn/- (93 per cent of the income) to finance development projects.