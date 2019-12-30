Tanzania: Zanzibar Bracing for Mapinduzi Cup

ZANZIBAR is bracing for the kickoff of the 2020 Mapinduzi Cup with all participating teams making their final build up for the tournament.

The annual tournament is due to kick off on January 5th next year at different venues and already a 12- man committee has been formed to make sure that the event is well organized.

Recently, Permanent Secretary in Zanzibar's Ministry of Youth, Arts and Culture, Omar Hassan Kingi announced a committee of 12 members responsible to oversee the entire 2020 Mapinduzi Cup.

The Chairman of the formed committee is Sharifa Maulid, while Maalim Khamis Abdallah Said will serve as the Secretary of the committee.

Other members forming the committee are Khamis Mussa Omar, Issa Mlingoti, Seif Kombo Pandu, Mohamed Ali Hilali (Tedy), Aiman Othman Duwe, Fatma Hamad Rajab, Salum Ubwa Ali Khalil, Juma Mmanga and Suleiman Pandu Kweleza.

Mainland giants will not take each other in the group stage of the competition but could still meet at a later stage Mainland Premier League giants Simba SC and Young Africans (Yanga SC) have been placed in separate groups of the forthcoming Mapinduzi Cup.

The two teams are likely to rekindle their rivalry in the Isles as there is a big possibility for them to meet in the later stage of the competition.

The two giants will head to Zanzibar soon after they play in the league derby on January 4 at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Yanga are packed in Group A together with Jamhuri, Mlandege and the defending champions Azam FC, while Simba are in Group B with Mtibwa Sugar, Chipukizi and Zimamoto.

Azam will be looking to repeat this year's Mapinduzi Cup form as they hammered Yanga 3-0 in the final, with the former Yanga striker, Obrey Chirwa scoring two goals on the day to bury his ex-team.

This happens to be the third time in a row Azam and Yanga are pooled in the same group of the Mapinduzi Cup. Azam will be eyeing back-to-back titles in the competition.