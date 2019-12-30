Tanzania: Govt, Farmers Commend Timely Delivery of Fertilisers

GOVERNMENT leaders, tobacco farmers and primary cooperative unions in different regions countrywide have poured their praise on Petrobena East Africa Limited for timely delivery of fertilizers before the start of farming season.

Petrobena is a local main dealer and supplier of Yara fertilizers and farm inputs has been winning praise for being proactive in supporting growth and development of agriculture sector in the country.

Speaking separately, farmers and leaders in the regions of Mbeya, Katavi, Rukwa, Tabora and Shinyanga described the company as a good example for others to emulate because apart from timely delivering fertilisers it works closely with farmers.

Katavi Regional Commissioner (RC), Juma Homera did not hesitate to give his kudos to the company saying what it has been doing meant a lot in stimulating growth and development of agriculture sector in the country.

"It is no secret that every one of us in happy to see this consignment of fertilizers arriving here even before the star of farming season.

This is commendable job and will have greater impact in crop production," RC Homera said recently.

He said agriculture has a pivotal role to play in facilitating the accomplishment of fifth phase government's ambitious plan of transforming Tanzania's economy into a medium size and industrial base by 2025.

Chunya District Commissioner in Mbeya Region Engineer MaryPrisca Mahundi said Petrobena was the answer to tobacco farmers and they stand a better chance to increase crop production next harvest season.

"Farmers will have no excuse this time regarding fertilisers because consignment of fertilizers is here," the DC said, calling for farmers to rush and purchase the fertilizers for better preparations ahead of the season.

The Chairman Ukonongo Primary Cooperative Union in Mlele District in Katavi, Mr Maganga Peter described Petrobena as panacea to tobacco farmers in area who have never received farm inputs on time.

"For the last ten years or so back, the union has not any big consignment of fertilizers and delivered on time.

This is historical for us and on behalf of farmers we extend our special thanks the company and regional administration,' he said.

Kahama District Cooperative Union Manager, Albert Chale described Petrobena as a catalyst towards transforming agriculture in the district, saying that farmers have been learning a lot from the firm since its inception.

"The company has been working very closely with farmers yet distrusting Yara farm inputs and extension services," Mr Chale said.

Earlier, Petrobena Managing Director, Peter Kumalilwa also commended Yara Tanzania for continued support to farmers, saying the firm has all the time been very committed to farmers' growth and development.

"Petrobena in partnership with Yara Tanzania are very committed to ensure that transformations in agriculture sector are accomplished and contribute significantly in turning the country's into medium and industrial economy by 2025," Mr Kumalilwa said.

He thanked regional and district commissioners for their support, saying they were very supportive all the time he visited the areas.

"Most of my lives are in upcountry to interact with farmers and supervise work. We need farmers benefit from our services and increase crop production," Mr Kumalilwa explained.