South Africa: Ex-Stormers Prop Extends Stay At Dragons

Cape Town — Former Stormers prop Brok Harris has extended his stay with the Welsh side, Dragons for the foreseeable future.

Harris, who represented Western Province and the Stormers before moving to Wales in 2014, has now made 120 appearances for the side and is looking to continue his impressive performances in the PRO14 competition.

"I'm excited and happy to sign the contract extension," said Harris.

"We're building something at the Dragons and I want to be part of the group that helps the region grow.

"Working under Dean (Ryan) has been good. He didn't come in and change everything overnight, but with his experience and knowledge, we're making some progress. He challenges us as players to learn and our squad is in a good place."

Director of Dragons Rugby, Ryan, said: "Brok's performance levels are always consistent which marks him out as a leader.

"He's a good role model for our younger players and is helping them with their development too."

Harris follows back row Ollie Griffiths and scrum-half Rhodri Williams in signing new terms with Dragons, with six young Academy products having also renewed their contracts earlier this season.

Source: Sport24