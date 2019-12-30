South Africa: Ex-Stormers Prop Extends Stay At Dragons

30 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Former Stormers prop Brok Harris has extended his stay with the Welsh side, Dragons for the foreseeable future.

Harris, who represented Western Province and the Stormers before moving to Wales in 2014, has now made 120 appearances for the side and is looking to continue his impressive performances in the PRO14 competition.

"I'm excited and happy to sign the contract extension," said Harris.

"We're building something at the Dragons and I want to be part of the group that helps the region grow.

"Working under Dean (Ryan) has been good. He didn't come in and change everything overnight, but with his experience and knowledge, we're making some progress. He challenges us as players to learn and our squad is in a good place."

Director of Dragons Rugby, Ryan, said: "Brok's performance levels are always consistent which marks him out as a leader.

"He's a good role model for our younger players and is helping them with their development too."

Harris follows back row Ollie Griffiths and scrum-half Rhodri Williams in signing new terms with Dragons, with six young Academy products having also renewed their contracts earlier this season.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.