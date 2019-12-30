Kenya: New Year Relief As Suspension of Sh400 Parking Fee Extended

30 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Richard Munguti

The High Court on Monday extended the order suspending increase of parking fees in Nairobi to Sh400, pending determination of Cofek's case.

Justice James Makau said the case by the Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) will be heard on February 17, 2020.

Justice Makau further directed withdrawal of all preliminary applications for and against the case so that it is fast-tracked.

"I will not be able to hear this case on the earlier-fixed date of January 20 since I am involved in a three-judge bench matter listed for January. I will have to allocate it another trial date," he explained.

Cofek is being represented by lawyer Henry Kurauka while Nairobi County is being represented by lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui.

COFEK'S SUIT

Cofek sued Nairobi following its decision to double parking fees within the central business district from Sh200, effective December 4.

In the notice issued two days earlier, the city also raised seasonal parking rate for 14-seater matatus from Sh3,650 to Sh5,000, 32-seaters from Sh5,250 to Sh8,000, and 51-seaters (buses) from 7,500 to Sh10,000.

In its case, Cofek said the new rates will have a negative ripple effect on city residents since the notice was insufficient, contrary to the law.

In the suit against Governor Mike Sonko's administration, Mr Kurauka said the notice was too short, unreasonable, punitive and discriminatory and that no public participation was conducted before the decision to raise the charges was reached.

Motorists will continue to pay Sh200 pending the court's ruling on the case by Cofek, which it certified as urgent.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.