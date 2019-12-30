Somalia: NISA Says a Foreign Country Planned Saturday's Car Bombing

30 December 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) has accused a foreign country it did not name of being behind Saturday's truck bomb attack in the capital, Mogadishu, that has killed almost 90 people and injured many more.

"We have shared with the country's leaders a preliminary report indicating that the massacre against the Somali people in Mogadishu on 28 December 2019 was planned by a foreign country. We will cooperate with some intelligence agencies internationally in order to complete the ongoing investigation," NISA said in a tweet.

It's not yet known who NISA referred to as a foreign country.

It is worth noting that the Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo accused Al-Qaeda-linked group of being behind Saturday's blast.

