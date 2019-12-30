Sudan: Darfur Demonstrators Demand Al Bashir Extradition to ICC

Khartoum — Hundreds of Darfuri people living in Khartoum took to the streets of the capital on Sunday. They demanded that the perpetrators of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity, and above all the ousted president Omar Al Bashir, be handed over to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

The protesters raised Sudanese flags and banners saying: "To The Hague for the sake of the war victims", "For the sake of the victims of the chemical attack", "The Hague, that's all". They chanted slogans such as "The people above authority".

Ministry of Justice

Local headman, Omda Bahar Mursal told Radio Dabanga that the three demonstrations moved to the Ministry of Justice in downtown Khartoum from Mayo in southern Khartoum, from El Haj Yousef in Khartoum North, and from Omdurman.

"We decided to hold these demonstrations to draw the attention of the government and the international community to the need to hand Al Bashir over to the ICC. We also want that the crimes inflicted upon our people in Darfur to always be remembered," he explained.

"Our people still live in camps in Darfur and refugee camps in neighbouring countries because of the war waged by the defunct regime."

Memorandum

The protestors delivered a memorandum to the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, demanding that the perpetrators of genocide and other crimes committed in Darfur, the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan, and Blue Nile state, be tried in The Hague.

"We emphasise that we don't want prosecution of the perpetrators of genocide within Sudan, and also called for an intervention with regard to the ongoing human rights violations in Darfur," the omda concluded.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.