Somalia: South-West State Bolsters Security With 385 Police Recruits

30 December 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The South West State of Somalia on Sunday passed out 385 police officers who completed six months of training at the General Kahiye Police Training Academy in Mogadishu.

The police officers are the first group to be trained for the Lower Shabelle region of the South West State. They will be part of the South West State Police Force, to secure liberated areas.

The President of South West State, Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed 'Laftagareen,' who was chief guest at the passing out parade, congratulated the graduating officers who comprised of 24 women and 371 men.

"You are aware of the security challenges in your home areas and the high expectations placed on your shoulders," said President Abdiaziz.

"Make use of the skills gained from the training; help secure your area, preserve and protect citizens from terrorists."

President Abdiaziz also urged the officers to be exemplary, professional, strive to deliver justice and work closely with the public.

The Somali Police Commissioner Maj. Gen. Abdi Hassan Mohamed commended the recruits for their discipline and dedication during training.

"To transform our police into a capable and well-trained force, we need an educated force. This training is an example. Today, we are more confident in our police force's capability to perform their policing tasks," said Maj. Gen. Abdi.

Instructors from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) conducted the training with support from international partners under the Joint Policing Programme (JPP).

The JPP supports the implementation of the ongoing Somalia Transition Plan that seeks to transfer security responsibilities from AMISOM to Somalia's security forces ahead of AMISOM's anticipated exit.

The implementing partners of the JPP include UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), the UN Police, Dynasafe, the EU Capacity Building Mission in Somalia (EUCAP), UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS), and the UN Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), whose representatives were present at the ceremony.

The AMISOM Police Commissioner, Augustine Magnus Kailie, appealed to the newly recruited officers to fight crime and to protect lives and property.

"Exercise the powers vested in you as police officers. Always demonstrate professionalism in your duties, and respect people," AIG Augustine advised.

Osman Ahmed Noor, a graduating officer, said he was ready to protect and serve his country.

"We are happy to have been given a chance to protect our country and its people against our enemies. The effort put in training will not go to waste," Osman said.

Nasteha Mohamed Omar, another graduate, also said she was ready to secure her community from terrorists.

During the training, the recruits were taught the history and organizational structure of SPF, principles, and concepts of policing, community policing, crime prevention, professional standards and code of ethics, criminal investigations, intelligence, counter-terrorism, and human rights.

