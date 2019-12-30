Somalia: Emergency Team Recovers More Dead Bodies After Mogadishu Attack

51

The National emergency committee has confirmed that 12 people - five of them dead have been recovered two days after a deadly truck bomb attack in Mogadishu.

The death toll from a massive car bomb in the Somali capital has risen to 85, as rescue workers pursued their search for the missing.

The bombing Saturday at a busy intersection in Mogadishu was the country's deadliest attack in two years.

No one has claimed responsibility, though President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed blamed Islamist group Al-Shabaab, which has regularly carried out car bombings and other attacks as part of its decade-long bid to topple the internationally-backed government.

One of the new fatalities was among the injured who had been evacuated to Turkey via a Turkish military plane on Sunday.

Some 127 people were injured in Saturday's blast, a caseload that has overwhelmed health facilities in Mogadishu.

At least 16 of those killed were students from the capital's private Banadir University, who had been traveling on a bus when the car bomb detonated.

The attack was the biggest to hit Somalia since a truck exploded in 2017 near a fuel tanker in Mogadishu, creating a fireball that killed over 500 people.