South Africa: Bakkie and SUV Collide Leaving Ten Injured

Milnerton — Ten people were left injured yesterday afternoon when a bakkie and SUV collided on the N7 near Milnerton in the Western Cape.

ER24 paramedics, along with the Western Cape Metro and Fire Services, arrived on the scene to find the SUV in the middle of the road while the bakkie was in a roadside ditch. Several people were found seated on the roadside.

Medics assessed the patients and found that ten people had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found on the scene.

The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to nearby provincial hospitals for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further care.