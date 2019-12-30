South Africa: Bakkie and SUV Collide Leaving Ten Injured

30 December 2019
ER24 (Johannesburg)

Milnerton — Ten people were left injured yesterday afternoon when a bakkie and SUV collided on the N7 near Milnerton in the Western Cape.

ER24 paramedics, along with the Western Cape Metro and Fire Services, arrived on the scene to find the SUV in the middle of the road while the bakkie was in a roadside ditch. Several people were found seated on the roadside.

Medics assessed the patients and found that ten people had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found on the scene.

The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to nearby provincial hospitals for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further care.

Read the original article on ER24.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 ER24. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ER24

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.