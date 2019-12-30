South Africa: Eight Arrested for Drunken Driving

press release

Queenstown police together with Eastern Cape Provincial Traffic Officers arrested a total of eight men for alleged drunken driving. All the suspects were arrested around Queenstown on Sunday, 29 December 2019 during the night.

The suspects have been charged with drunken driving and are expected to appear before Queenstown Magistrates' Court soon on charges of drunken driving.

Queenstown Cluster Commander, Major General Funeka Siganga has welcomed the arrests as culpable homicide cases and unnecessary accidents will be avoided.