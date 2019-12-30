Kenya: New Study By Tifa Shows Gains in Security and Education

30 December 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
Majority of Kenyans feel that education and security in the country improved in 2019 according to an end-of-year poll released by TIFA research.

65 percent of those who took part in the research said there was an improvement in primary and secondary education while 54 percent felt that security improved compared to the previous year when Kenya experienced a high number of insecurity incidents, including terror attacks, including the Dusit attack in January.

Gains made in the education sector include the continued roll-out of the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) which will see its implementation to Grade Four from January. The Education Ministry said 106,320 teachers have been trained on the curriculum in preparation for the rollout.

Currently there is a shortfall of 125,000 tutors, with the Teachers Service Commissioning (TSC) committing to add 10,000 teachers to its payroll to ease the teacher-student ratio.

The largely incident-free Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination period and swift release of results also marked improvement in Education, the study noted.

Despite the country facing a major terror attack on the Dusit complex in January 2019, most of the country has been secure, apart from the North-Eastern part of the country where Somalia-based Al Shabaab militants have been launching attacks. In April, the Al Shabaab militants kidnapped two Cuban doctors in Mandera who are still in captivity.

