South Africa: Centane Man Arrested for Alleged Murder of Three People

30 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Eastern Cape Police Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has learnt with shock the brutal killings of three women aged 17, 39 and 52. It is alleged that a 49-year-old man who was armed with a bush knife accosted his own family on Sunday, 29 December 2019 at about 09h00 at Khabakazi Locality, Gqunqe Village, Centane. The family members managed to run away from him.

When he came back, it is alleged that he attacked his neighbours with his bush knife. Sadly the three women all passed away. Three people who tried to intervene were attacked and seriously injured and they were all rushed to Tafalofefe hospital, Centane.

The suspect later run to a nearby forest. Centane police with the assistance of the community looked for the suspect in the forest. He was found around 16:45 hiding in the forest and has been arrested. The suspect has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

The motive behind the murder is not known. The suspect is expected to appear at the Centane Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 on all the charges.

The identities of the deceased are still being withheld as some of their close relatives are not yet informed of their murders.

Lieutenant General Ntshinga thanked the community for their assistance in looking for the suspect and for not taking the law into their own hands.

